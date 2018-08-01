PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Presidential Administration developing new approaches to work with personnel reserve

The economy needs energetic and professional managers who can work with people. The Administration of the President is developing new approaches to working with the personnel reserve. An open discussion about the effectiveness of decisions and training of civil servants was held by Natalia Kochanova and representatives of Brest Region.

