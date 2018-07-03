TV News Agency starts festive information channel

By Sergey Lugovsky and Polina Shuba: The TV News Agency starts its festive information channel. We congratulate everyone on Independence Day!

This day is of crucial importance for the Belarusian people. 3 July is the day of liberation fr om the Nazi invaders.

This is a special holiday for the country. It embodies the history of Belarus, the desire for freedom, peace, and justice. Over the years of independence, Belarus has become an island of security and peacefulness wh ere everyone has confidence in their future, the opportunity to work and raise children.