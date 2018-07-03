3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
TV News Agency starts festive information channel
By Sergey Lugovsky and Polina Shuba: The TV News Agency starts its festive information channel. We congratulate everyone on Independence Day!
This day is of crucial importance for the Belarusian people. 3 July is the day of liberation fr om the Nazi invaders.
This is a special holiday for the country. It embodies the history of Belarus, the desire for freedom, peace, and justice. Over the years of independence, Belarus has become an island of security and peacefulness wh ere everyone has confidence in their future, the opportunity to work and raise children.
All this we owe to the great courage and the immense power of the spirit of the generation of the great victors. 3 July is a symbol of the national pride of the Belarusians.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All