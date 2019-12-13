Actress Lyudmila Chursina turns 80

One of the most beautiful actresses of Soviet cinema celebrates her anniversary today Lyudmila Chursina is 80! The debut of the actress was the role of Zoe in the film "When the Trees Were High". And the happiest cinematic year can be considered 1968, when she starred in the role of Virina in the film of the same name, Anfisa in "Gloomy River" and Martha in "Zhuravushka".



The latter work brought her worldwide fame: the actress was awarded the prize of the San Sebastian Film Festival, and at the Cannes Film Festival she was named one of the most fashionable and elegant. Among the last works are roles in TV series "Margosha", "Interns", "The Boarding School", "The Blood of Others". The President of Belarus congratulated the People's Artiste of the USSR on her anniversary. Alexander Lukashenko has noted that in our country Lyudmila Chursina is known and appreciated as a wonderful actress who brilliantly writes memorable lines in the chronicle of modern theater and cinema.



