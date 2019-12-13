3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko signs amendments to law on citizenship
On January 5, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on amendments to the law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Belarus," BelTA informs, citing the presidential press service.
The amendments provide, in particular, clarify the range of persons who acquire Belarusian citizenship by birth, the obligation to make an oath by persons acquiring nationality of the Republic of Belarus, as well as the obligation of a citizen of the Republic of Belarus to notify the competent authorities of the citizenship of a foreign country, permanent residence in a foreign country, or any other document, entitling them to benefits and privileges in a foreign country. There is also a possibility for a person to lose the Belarusian citizenship acquired at birth in connection with a valid verdict of a Belarusian court confirming the participation of this person in extremist activities or causing serious harm to the interests of Belarus, if this person is outside the country. The law signed by the President is aimed at improving the legislation on citizenship in order to ensure national security.
