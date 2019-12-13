Alexander Lukashenko lays wreath at Victory Monument in Minsk as part of the patriotic action "Belarus Remembers!"

By tradition, Victory Square became the center of attraction for guests of the Belarusian capital on the holy holiday of May 9.

The ceremony of laying flowers and wreaths as part of the patriotic action "Belarus Remembers!" united thousands of people. The thread of the Victory has connected all generations. It is our sacred duty to bring flowers, to linger at the monument, to thank for life and peaceful future. On this day the President of Belarus is always next to the Belarusians. It is an annual tradition for Alexander Lukashenko to personally take part in the laying ceremony.

Wreaths and flowers from the heads of state administration bodies, the National Assembly, the judicial corps, law enforcement agencies, public associations, diplomatic corps, veterans and clergy also laid wreaths and flowers at the monument. The Soviet Union saved humanity from enslavement, and individual nations from total extermination. The price of our freedom was millions of ruined lives. And today, standing at the Eternal Flame, the Belarusians vow to do their utmost to preserve the memory of the victorious veterans for centuries to come. According to the President, the truth about the war is a symbol of the unbreakable bond of generations, one of the foundations of spiritual unity and cohesion of the people.

Alexander Lukashenko lays a wreath at the Victory Monument in Minsk as part of the patriotic action "Belarus Remembers!".