Alexander Turchin lays flowers at Mound of Glory

Today, the festive mood can be felt at the memorials across the country. For Minsk region it is Khatyn, Dalva and, of course, the Mound of Glory, where there are a lot of people since morning. In this area, in the summer of 1944 the Soviet army encircled and defeated a group of German troops. That was one of the most decisive moments in the “Bagration” offensive operation.



Thousands of Belarusians from different places came to honor the memory of the heroes. There were interactive historical sites. And according to the tradition, the flowers were also laid at the foot of the Mound of Glory by the representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions and the leadership of the central region, headed by Governor Alexander Turchin.



And today, a fountain was unveiled at the Mound of Glory adding more festive mood to the May holidays.



