Alexandria gathers friends again! Agro-town turns into big festival site

The theme of a Small Motherland will become the main theme of the festival and the gala concert. The event will be visited by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

All guests of Alexandria will enjoy a big concert tonight with participation of singers and groups from Russia, Ukraine, the Baltic States, Poland and Germany.

