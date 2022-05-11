Alexei Bogdanov: Situation with prices on the consumer market about to smooth out

The situation with prices in the consumer market is about to smooth out. This was stated today by Minister of Antitrust Regulation and Trade Alexei Bogdanov.



Alexei Bogdanov, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus:



In April we can already see that citrus fruits and bananas fell by 8%. There was some growth at the expense of imported goods of a new harvest. But for our customers there was always a choice. If you want, you can buy more expensive imported goods, if you want, you can buy what we have reserved in the stabilization funds. It's all available in stores today.



The volumes of stocking in the stabilization funds will be increased this year by an average of 30-40%. Now new mechanisms are being developed, taking into account the demand this spring.



