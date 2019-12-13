Aleinik tells how Belarus will continue to work at international venues

Belarus will continue to promote the unification agenda in the international arena. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

"Today, we are witnessing extreme polarization and politicization of many UN platforms. This also applies to human rights - Western countries use the platform just as their political tool, trying to punish the countries pursuing their independent foreign policy and their sovereign line both inside their countries and on the international arena," said Sergei Aleinik.

The minister noted that politicization is happening in other international institutions, for example, in the International Labor Organization. He pointed out that the ILO is designed to protect the interests of workers, but its recent decisions show the exact opposite. "And this is a complete degradation of both the organization itself and the meaningful work that this organization has been doing for many years," he said.