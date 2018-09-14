PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Alley of Astronauts planted in Botanical Garden

The path to the stars is 140 meters long. Today, participants of the International Space Congress planted more than 80 rock junipers in the Central Botanical Garden. This tree is very rare for our latitudes, and that is especially symbolic, its name means a signal rocket. Now the thujas on both sides of the footpath can be officially called the Alley of Astronauts. It begins with a large natural boulder with a memorable sign.

This whole week a large and representative forum is being held in Minsk, the 31st International Space Congress. Belarus hosts it for the first time. More than 80 cosmonauts and astronauts from 17 countries arrived in the Belarusian capital.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All