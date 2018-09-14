3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alley of Astronauts planted in Botanical Garden
The path to the stars is 140 meters long. Today, participants of the International Space Congress planted more than 80 rock junipers in the Central Botanical Garden. This tree is very rare for our latitudes, and that is especially symbolic, its name means a signal rocket. Now the thujas on both sides of the footpath can be officially called the Alley of Astronauts. It begins with a large natural boulder with a memorable sign.
This whole week a large and representative forum is being held in Minsk, the 31st International Space Congress. Belarus hosts it for the first time. More than 80 cosmonauts and astronauts from 17 countries arrived in the Belarusian capital.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All