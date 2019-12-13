Anatoly Isachenko approved by Council of Deputies as Governor of Mogilev Region

The new governor of the Mogilev Region has been appointed today at an extraordinary session of the regional Council of Deputies. The candidature of Anatoly Isachenko was supported unanimously. The new regional governor was appointed by the President the day before. He took over from Leonid Zayats who had been in charge of the region for over two years. During this time a lot has been done to ensure that the Mogilev Region did not lag behind in terms of development. The industrial production and exports increased, and wages were raised. The new leader will have to maintain the current pace. Anatoly Isachenko knows the region well - he has given more than 30 years of his life it. He worked his way up from a student at the Gorky Agricultural Academy to the chairman of the regional council of deputies. When introducing the new head of the region, the head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko pointed to his experience, professional level and non-bureaucratic managerial style.