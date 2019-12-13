Anatoly Isachenko accepts residents of Zaslavl

Anatoly Isachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic, listened to citizens' questions today. A personal reception took place at Zaslavl City Executive Committee. The allocation of a subsidy for the purchase of real estate for a large family, as well as the repair of roads on Yubileinaya Street are among the appeals. So, the problems should be eliminated today by specialized services.



The dialogue in Zaslavl took place on a single day of reception. Other senators also met with the residents of Minsk Region. Each appeal is to be considered.



