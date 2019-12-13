3.42 RUB
Andrey Bogodel: The Ukraine's defeat is just a matter of time
The Ukraine's defeat in the conflict with Russia is just a matter of time. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Military Academy Andrei Bogodel in the program of Ksenia Lebedeva "This is different".
"Ukraine today enters the next phase - this is the fall and winter phase. During this phase we can assume, given what groupings have been created, what reserves the parties have, that most likely all this will continue to proceed in the same positional phase. This is what we have repeatedly said, the strategy of exhausting, which Russia has chosen and which it is successfully executing," emphasized Andrei Bogodel.
The deputy head of the faculty of the Military Academy expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will liberate Avdeevka in the next month, maybe one and a half or two months. The liberation of Kupyansk will also be an unambiguous question.
"The question of Ukraine's defeat is just a matter of time. I would like to say that this is primarily a tactical success. We are not talking about any large-scale successes on an operational scale yet," emphasized the deputy head of the faculty of the Military Academy.
