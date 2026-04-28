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April 28 marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Stress at work isn't just a bad mood; it's a direct threat to your heart, blood vessels, and even your life.
April 28th marks the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work, and in 2026, its main theme will be the psychosocial environment at work. The focus will be on how stress, overload, and fear of making mistakes affect employee health, and through them, the success of the entire company.
Research confirms that a toxic work environment leads to absenteeism, injuries, and economic losses. A positive work environment, on the contrary, increases productivity.
On April 28th, lectures, events, and meetings are held around the world. The main message remains unchanged: decent work must be safe.