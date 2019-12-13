"Attacking Falcon": Joint anti-terrorist training of Belarus and China

Belarus and China continue joint exercises. As part of the anti-terrorist training "Attacking Falcon" at the Brestsky training range, the servicemen practiced a tactical episode of clearing the interior of the building, as well as the joint landing of personnel from the Mi-8 helicopter on parachutes of the "Wing" type from a height of 1.5 thousand meters.

Serviceman of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

Performed the tasks of landing and landing in the designated area for further task. Preparation for the landing was carried out several days before the tasks were carried out. The servicemen on both the Belarusian and Chinese sides are generally prepared and ready to carry out any tasks.