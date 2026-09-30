Avdonin: Priorities of Belarusian Economy Remain Unchanged

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree approving monetary policy targets for 2027, covering areas such as financial stability, wage growth, investment, the expansion of production facilities, and more.

"This decree is one of the most important documents for our economic development. Such documents are adopted at the end of each year and set the pace for the national economy's growth in the coming year. We see that our economic priorities remain unchanged—primarily financial stability, wage growth, and stable inflation. Particular emphasis is placed on maintaining low inflation—within the 5–6% range—while simultaneously ensuring robust growth in investment activity. We fully understand the tasks set by the Head of State: expanding production, increasing investment in science and technology, and boosting the level of agricultural mechanization. All of this requires systematic planning, which banks can implement through their investment activities. This is precisely what is outlined in the document," Alexey Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Znanie (Knowledge) Society noted.