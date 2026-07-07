Balmasov: Belarus is one of the most attractive partners for Myanmar

Belarus and Myanmar have significant potential for developing cooperation in various economic sectors. Experts believe there is ample opportunity to further strengthen ties.

"Belarus is one of the most attractive partners in terms of price and quality. I'm referring to the modernization of equipment already available on the Myanmar market. Entire segments of the national economy offer excellent opportunities for Belarus to develop its capabilities, even down to infant formula and other goods, given Myanmar's specific circumstances. Naturally, they also require a large quantity of construction and heavy equipment, particularly Belarusian heavy vehicles such as MAZ trucks. The Myanmar government is keenly considering military-technical cooperation with Belarus," Sergei Balmasov, the expert at the Middle East Institute has noted.

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