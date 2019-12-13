3.42 RUB
Belarus 24 TV channel plans to broadcast its programs in African countries
On October 8, a delegation of Belarus 24 TV channel met with representatives of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku.
The parties discussed options for further expansion of the signal delivery of Belarus 24 TV channel, including to the territory of African and Latin American countries. Also, representatives of Azercosmos confirmed the presence of the channel's signal in the entire coverage area of the Azercosmos 1 satellite.
Azercosmos offered to assist in compiling an up-to-date list of distributors of Belarus 24 TV channel in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and other countries. Also, representatives of Azercosmos explained the technical nuances of organizing the broadcasting of the TV channel with a version in several languages to meet the audience's demand.
At the end of the meeting, the representatives of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan assured that they remain reliable partners of the International Satellite TV Channel Belarus 24.
