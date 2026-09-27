Belarus Among Contingents Training to Contain a Border Conflict at Chebarkul

CHEBARKUL, Russia — Joint CSTO exercises Interaction, Search and Echelon-2026 have begun in Russia. The maneuvers are being held against what the alliance describes as an extremely complex military-political situation worldwide.

“The conditions taking shape dictate the need to respond promptly to changes in the nature and content of combat operations,” Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov, chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said at the opening ceremony at the Chebarkulsky training ground in Chelyabinsk Region.

Military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are taking part. The command-and-staff exercise Interaction, involving the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, will rehearse the planning and conduct of a joint operation to localize a border armed conflict. The special exercises Search and Echelon will focus on reconnaissance and on organizing logistical support.