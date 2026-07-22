Belarus and China have signed a roadmap for the development of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation (BNBC). This document marks a new development vector that will transform the enterprise into a symbol of technological partnership. In addition to the commissioning the enterprise is expected a true technological revolution: increased yield, reduced costs, and a complete transition to in-house expertise.

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Belarus has officially assumed scientific support for the corporation. Overall, regarding cooperation, the NAS has over 80 agreements with its Chinese partners. One of these is with an ambitious Belarusian biotechnology giant, which is now experiencing a new lease of life.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, shared details of the meeting with his Chinese colleagues.

"The goal is to move from the level of 'user' to the 'developer'," he noted. "The Cooperation will be pursued in several areas: scientific and methodological support for the technological process, expanding the product range, import substitution, as well as developing new products, creating new strains of microorganisms, and planning the retooling of production to improve its efficiency."

According to Vladimir Karanik, the plan is to combine the expertise of Belarusian and Chinese scientists to accomplish tasks more quickly.

This is more than simply ambition. Already, 80% of BNBC's output is exported. The geography of deliveries has doubled in three years—from 6 to 12 countries, including Russia, China, India, Serbia, and Turkey. And this is just the beginning. To keep the position and increase foreign exchange earnings, the plant must operate at peak efficiency. This was discussed at the meeting with Chinese colleagues. The roadmap signed - is not about completing construction, it covers science, increasing output of finished products, and entering new markets.

Nowadays biotechnology is becoming not just a science, but a national strategic priority. The President has repeatedly emphasized Belarus's urgent need for a biotechnology industry. To consolidate this success and reach a qualitatively new level, we need to combine both powerful technology and science. And here Belarus and China took an important step.