Minsk and Pyongyang are developing sustainable areas for cooperation. There is a shared interest in establishing long-term relations. Belarus and North Korea can complement each other in various areas. Furthermore, the countries do not have significant competitive overlaps. This opinion was voiced by Vladimir Pertsov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.

The official noted that Belarus and North Korea are two countries that have been under significant sanctions for many years, and the areas in which cooperation is being planned are very interesting in terms of competitiveness. He added that there are forces that would like to dominate all countries. "And the showcase next to North Korea is South Korea, where America has invested many billions to show the North Korean people how to live," he noted.