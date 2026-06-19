The 70th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State is taking place in Brest. Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko are participating.

The session adopted a statement "On the Genocide of the Soviet People during the Great Patriotic War."

While attempts are being made to rewrite our history in the West, and in Ukraine, leaders of the OUN-UPA are being honorably reburied, the deputies of the Parliamentary Assembly advocate for resolute resistance to any such attempts and document the course of our peoples toward preserving the historical truth.

Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia:

"Preserving the truth is always difficult, but we must not under any circumstances lag behind in this work. And I believe that our countries have already done much to emphasize and draw attention to the fact that tearing down monuments is, first and foremost, an act of destroying the memory of previous generations who created today's peaceful, prosperous life. And, of course, the evidence we already have regarding the distortion and falsification of history shows that they are striking at a sensitive point. And we must absolutely not allow these attempts to succeed. Therefore, we are joining our efforts."

Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, Director General of the National Library of Belarus:

"This is a fundamental point, because perhaps we didn't focus on this much earlier—especially during Soviet times. Perhaps we were even a little embarrassed. There was a generation of people who lived through this war. But now, we, their descendants, are obliged to do this, not just to record, but to affirm our truth, to affirm their memory. They fulfilled their duty at that time, and, of course, they accomplished an immeasurably great feat. And our duty (it may be somewhat less in this regard from the perspective of historical retrospect, but it is still important) is to preserve their memory today."