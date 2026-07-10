Belarus bids farewell to Nikolai Cherginets – a man, an officer, a politician, and a writer. A civil funeral service was held at the Central Officers' Club – according to his status and rank – Lieutenant General. He passed away at the age of 88 on July 7.

He was the head of the criminal investigation department, served in Afghanistan, was a senator, wrote books – and achieved greatness in all areas. Hundreds of people came to bid him a final farewell and express their condolences to his loved ones. Memories and emotions about him as a father, colleague, and mentor.

Red Roses for the Last People's Writer

It seems there are no red roses left in Minsk today. Bouquets of these flowers were brought by everyone who attended Nikolai Cherginets's funeral. The crowd continued for several hours.

Wreath

The first wreath, a sign of respect, appreciation, and gratitude, was from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Senior officials, representatives of ministries and agencies, including the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and members of parliament came to express their condolences to the family.

Yevgeny Arendarevich, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Cinematographers:

"He was a loyal, true comrade-in-arms and, for many, an inspiration. But most importantly, he was a mentor, a teacher. He imparted sacred knowledge, that immense wisdom that made people's lives a little brighter. He gave them hope and faith."

Nikolai Cherginets's Biography: The History of the Country

A boy who survived the Nazi occupation, dreamed of playing football and achieved success in sports. He played nearly 30 matches in the USSR championship and graduated from the Higher School of Coaches. He studied journalism, dreaming of becoming a sports journalist, but after his second year, he transferred to the law department and dedicated his life to defending the people and the Motherland. Honor and duty were always a priority for him, and he taught this to his children.

Igor Cherginets, son of Nikolai Cherginets:

"Loving the country, loving family, honesty, and integrity—those are the most important things. He achieved so much in life by approaching everything with passion and never being able to stand aside."

Nikolai Cherginets joined the police as a lieutenant and finished his career as a lieutenant general. He worked in the Criminal Investigation Department, headed the criminal investigation department, and was recognized as the best detective in the republic and the Soviet Union. The everyday life of the police became the basis for his fiction. Cherginets wrote about what he knew inside and out, so he didn't need consultants. Today, he is rightly called the founder of police detective fiction in Belarus.

Igor Marzalyuk, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"His books have been translated into 15 languages! He was a talented writer; I myself devoured his detective stories. He was a combat officer who knew no cowardice, and he proved this during his service in Afghanistan. He was friends with the most prominent Belarusian writers, and they treated him with due respect—that's also a fact."

Cherginets's books have sold over 7.5 million copies.

The biography of a country is a description of Nikolai Cherginets's life. He lived through Afghanistan. And this part of his life is reflected in literature, as is his work for the good of the country. As a senator, he was responsible for international policy and national security. And yet, he never stopped writing. The total circulation of his books has exceeded 7.5 million copies. He was a member of the Writers' Union of the USSR and Belarus. He was the only lieutenant general.

Nikolai Cherginets

"People's Writer of Belarus" is an exceptionally rare title. It has been awarded for 70 years, and during that time, only 10 people have been awarded it. Kondrat Krapiva opened the stellar list in 1956, and Nikolai Cherginets was the last recipient in 2022. Before him, the honorary title had not been awarded for 27 years.

He worked until his last days. He dreamed of completing the large-scale series "The Difficult Roads of Life," but he never managed to finish it. His legacy and memory remain. The final journey of this combat officer, politician, and writer passed through the corridors of the officer corps, an honor he honored until the end of his life. The last People's Writer of Belarus was buried at the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk.