Belarus Expands List of Job Vacancies for Simplified Employment Procedures in 2027 to Foreigners

Belarus has established a list of vacancies for which foreign nationals can be hired through a simplified employment process for 2027. The list includes 31 blue-collar occupations and 16 white-collar positions.

The roles are diverse, ranging from concrete workers and vegetable growers to agronomists and engineers. The list is updated annually. New additions for 2027 include tractor drivers, forklift operators, and poultry farm operators, while track layers, midwives, and medical assistants (feldshers) have been removed.

Maxim Florinsky, a department head at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus: "We have been compiling this list since 2023. While it contained 10 positions in 2023, it now includes 47 positions for 2027. The list is developed based on employers' staffing needs, as well as the level of interest among foreign nationals in specific professions."

According to the Ministry of Labor, while priority in hiring is given to Belarusian citizens, there remain plenty of job opportunities for foreign nationals who wish to work in the country.