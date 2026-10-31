Belarus Mobilises Medical Support for Residents Evacuated from Oleshky

Belarus’ Ministry of Health is ready to provide all necessary medical assistance to residents evacuated from Oleshky. On the instruction of the head of state, medical personnel were mobilised, hospital beds prepared and 21 medical teams assembled.

“We are carrying out the head of state’s instruction to provide humanitarian medical assistance to people evacuated from Oleshky. Twenty-one ambulance teams have been deployed at Gomel Airport,” Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khodzhayev said.

The ambulance teams include specialists in paediatrics, trauma care and general medicine.

Medical staff are assessing the evacuees’ condition, asking whether they need care and offering assistance where necessary. Additional hospital beds have also been made available in Gomel.

“Not only Gomel, but the national level as well will be involved in providing medical care to these people if necessary,” Khodzhayev said.