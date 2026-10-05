Belarus–Mozambique Trade Surges Sixteenfold Since the Start of 2026

Igor Dorofeichik, deputy minister of agriculture and food, met José Mateus Muaria Catupha, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Mozambique to Russia and, concurrently, to Belarus. The main subject of the talks was wider bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, BelTA reports.

The structure of trade between the two countries has changed. In 2025 fruit imports formed the core of turnover; over the first seven months of 2026 it rose nearly sixteenfold. Belarus has entered the Mozambican market with new lines: poultry meat, canned goods, wheat flour and skimmed-milk powder.

“Africa values Belarus as a reliable partner,” the ambassador said.

Room remains to expand exports. Belarus is ready to increase shipments of milk powder. Given Mozambique’s developed livestock sector, the Belarusian side also offered a package of veterinary support: medicines and vaccines for poultry, cattle and small ruminants.

“In addition, the Belarusian side expressed its readiness to train Mozambican specialists across the full range of agricultural professions, laying a personnel foundation for future joint projects,” the press service added.