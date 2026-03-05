Belarus Ranks 28th out of 172 Countries in Gender Equality Index

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12d074b1-80b7-4331-bf28-91acdc61cf7f/conversions/25ad91d3-074a-45dc-b3e3-c32483dd5e85-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12d074b1-80b7-4331-bf28-91acdc61cf7f/conversions/25ad91d3-074a-45dc-b3e3-c32483dd5e85-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12d074b1-80b7-4331-bf28-91acdc61cf7f/conversions/25ad91d3-074a-45dc-b3e3-c32483dd5e85-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12d074b1-80b7-4331-bf28-91acdc61cf7f/conversions/25ad91d3-074a-45dc-b3e3-c32483dd5e85-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus ranks highly in significant international rankings. The country ranks 28th out of 172 countries in the Gender Equality Index, based on key criteria including reproductive health, civil rights, economic activity, and labor market opportunities.

Belarus also ranks 65th out of 193 countries with high level of human development. This study focused on life expectancy, access to education, and income levels.

Yulia Berdnikova, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

"Women in Belarus account for over 50% of the employed population. The employment rate for working-age women is quite high, exceeding 85.6% according to 2025 data. Women's entrepreneurial initiatives are encouraged and supported, and over the past four years, more than 70 events have been held, including business forums, roundtables, seminars, and trainings."