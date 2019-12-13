Belarus’ exports of food amounts to $5 billion

Belarus exported food for $5 billion. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy Dmitri Yaroshevich. We have managed to withstand the sanctions attack on our logistics and transport, says the Deputy Minister. The container shipments in China have quadrupled. According to him, we were able to solve the logistics issues of Belarusian products. The results can be seen in terms of export. "We have exported $5 billion worth of food alone. We managed not only to solve the issue of our food security, but we are actively exporting food products to other countries," he said.



Dmitry Yaroshevich, Deputy Minister of Economy:



I think it's very important, given the current situation in the world and food issues. We exported $3-4 billion worth of goods in August alone. This is more than in August last year. Such results in exports allow us to achieve a foreign trade surplus. Now it is $3.5 billion. This first of all guarantees us stability in the currency market.



