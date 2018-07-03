3.42 RUB
Belarus proud of its achievements in field of medicine
During the years of independence, our country has achieved good results both in the defense complex, and in industry, agriculture, social and scientific spheres.
Belarus occupies a firm place in the category of countries with a high level of human potential development. In recent years there was a real breakthrough in medicine.
Brest surgeons perform transplants of kidneys, liver, cornea of the eye, pulmonary artery, aorta and even heart.
Comfortable rooms, individual maternity rooms and the latest equipment. Brest maternity hospital today is a modern perinatal center. Infant mortality in the region is significantly reduced.
A completely new, modern, fantastic center of medical services is created in Mogilev Children's Regional Hospital. Next year it will be five years old.
The concentration of modern equipment, highly professional surgeons, allowed the center not only to conduct treatment, but also to become a base for training specialists.
