Belarus getting ready for population census
Belarus is preparing for a large-scale population census. Traditionally, this campaign takes place every 10 years. In 2019 Belarusians will face some innovations. Experts will use tablets during the survey. People will also be asked to answer questions online. In total, the campaign plans to involve about 13 thousand people.
Last year, the population census has already taken place in a trial mode and only in the Molodechno district. On the example of this region, experts tested all innovations and corrected some questions.
Today Belstat is actively working on improving the Internet questionnaire.
Belstat promises to complete the preparatory work next year. There will be 49 questions in the questionnaire. At the same time confidentiality of the information received is guaranteed. All information will be used only for statistics.
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
