Belarus getting ready for population census

Belarus is preparing for a large-scale population census. Traditionally, this campaign takes place every 10 years. In 2019 Belarusians will face some innovations. Experts will use tablets during the survey. People will also be asked to answer questions online. In total, the campaign plans to involve about 13 thousand people.

Last year, the population census has already taken place in a trial mode and only in the Molodechno district. On the example of this region, experts tested all innovations and corrected some questions.

Today Belstat is actively working on improving the Internet questionnaire.