Belarus ready to open its arms for athletes and fans from 18 countries as II CIS Games kick off

Belarus is preparing to open its arms to athletes and fans from 18 countries. The II CIS Games are about to start.

No one has cancelled sport in our country, even if they would like it very much in the West. Teams from nine CIS countries plus Mongolia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates account for 18 teams and over 2,000 athletes. The opening ceremony of the forum will take place in Minsk-Arena. In the meantime, the venues are being prepared. Our athletes are also getting ready.

