Belarus and France expanding interregional cooperation

The opportunities of Minsk Region in trade and economic spheres, investment and tourism potential of the region were presented in Champigny-sur-Veude. In addition, there is a cultural component. Belarusian folk songs were performed, master classes of folk crafts were held. The works were presented by students of Smilovichi center of creativity for children and youth.

