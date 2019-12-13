Belarus and Russia sign agreement on mutual recognition of traffic violations

Belarus and Russia have signed an agreement on mutual recognition of traffic violations, BelTA reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



During the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Russia signed an agreement on mutual recognition and enforcement of decisions on administrative traffic offenses. The document provides for mutual recognition of all violations in the field of road safety, including those fixed by special technical means with the function of photofixation. It also provides for the exchange of data through electronic communication channels.



Thus, a ruling against a Russian citizen in Belarus will have legal force in Russia. At the same time, if the fine is not paid in Belarus, it may be forcibly collected in Russia on the basis of the relevant request. The collected fine shall go to the budget of the neighboring country.



The same procedure will apply to the owners of vehicles registered in Belarus. Fines, unpaid by Belarusians in Russia, may be forcibly collected in Belarus and credited to the budget of our republic.



