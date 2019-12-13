Belarus and Russia considering introduction of "flat" tariffs for air travels

Belarus and Russia are studying the possibility of introducing so-called flat fares for air travel between the two countries. They may first appear on the route Minsk - Moscow, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy.

The idea is that the cost of economy-class flights during the year would be fixed and not depending on the date and season. Now in Russia such a program is in effect for flights to Kaliningrad and the Far East.