Belarus and Russia considering introduction of "flat" tariffs for air travels

Belarus and Russia are studying the possibility of introducing so-called flat fares for air travel between the two countries. They may first appear on the route Minsk - Moscow, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy.

The idea is that the cost of economy-class flights during the year would be fixed and not depending on the date and season. Now in Russia such a program is in effect for flights to Kaliningrad and the Far East.

Legislation does not allow to implement this mechanism yet. The parties are beginning to actively work out the limitation. And it is quite possible that by the end of the year it will be possible to resolve this issue.

