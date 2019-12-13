Belarus and Russia to set up joint production of vaccine against COVID-19

Belarus and Russia are going to set up a joint venture to produce a vaccine against coronavirus. The enterprise will be located in Belarus. This was discussed today at the meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries in the Government House in Moscow.

According to Roman Golovchenko, Belarus and Russia have all the prerequisites for overcoming the decline in mutual trade caused by the pandemic. Over 11 months of last year Russia's share in foreign trade in goods and services was 44%. There was no critical decrease. The total volume of losses is about 20%. But the countries can overcome them through reserves in agriculture, industry and construction. The Prime Minister of Belarus also pointed to the important role of regional cooperation and joint projects. One of the most important of them is the launch of the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus: "Systematic agreements have been reached on the participation of industrial products in state and municipal procurements. The issues of the admission of Belarusian agricultural products to the Russian market have been basically resolved; there is good cooperation in the introduction of marking and traceability of goods. This is a good tool to protect our common market. An agreement has been signed on mutual recognition of visas. It is very important for the mobility of citizens in transit in our common space.

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia: "The relations between Belarus and Russia are unique; the key role here is played by the long-standing industrial ties. Among major joint projects there is production of automotive, agricultural and logging equipment. It is important to create the most comfortable conditions for business of the two countries and launch new cooperation projects. I would like to mention our joint measures to combat coronavirus. In accordance with the decision of Presidents Putin and Lukashenko, a joint production of a coronavirus vaccine is being set up in Belarus.