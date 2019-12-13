3.43 RUB
Belarus and Russia to create combat training centers for military
Belarus and Russia will create training and combat centers for joint training of the Armed Forces. Today, Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft agreement with Russia on the establishment and operation of such centers. A relevant decree has been signed. The draft agreement has been approved as a basis for negotiations. The Ministry of Defense is authorized to hold them, as well as to sign the agreement if an within the limits of the approved draft.
