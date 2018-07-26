PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus sends Mi-8 helicopter to Latvia to eliminate fire

An hour ago, on the instructions of President Alexander Lukashenko, an helicopter flew to the neighboring country from Lipki airfield. The crew of six people will immediately begin to work. In Latvia, more than 100 hectares of forest is burning now. Therefore, Riga appealed to Belarus for help.

The Belarusian rescuers have a lot of experience in such situations. Earlier, the fighters of our Ministry of Emergency Situations helped to cope with fires in Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Russia and Serbia.

