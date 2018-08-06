PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus welcomes children from Japan

More than fifty schoolchildren from Japan have a rest at the health center Zubrenok. Sports and cultural events, as well as comprehensive medical examination will be held for them. Children from disaster-affected areas come to Belarus for the seventh consecutive year. Today the young guests met with first deputy minister of education Irina Starovoitova.

This year the center welcomed children from Syria, Japan, China, the UK, France and Canada.

