Belarus enters top 10 best countries for relocation

Belarus is in the top 10 best countries for moving, according to the British portal Global Living Index. Thus, our country is in the third place in the world in terms of electricity costs, while in terms of gas prices it is in the second place. Also the rating includes such factors as real estate prices and average monthly wage. Only the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Argentina and Ireland rank higher than Belarus. Below Belarus are Japan, Belgium and Sweden. France is ranked 18th. The closest neighbor of Belarus, Poland, is the 21st.





