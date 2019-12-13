Belarus expresses condolences in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow Region

Ministries, departments and organizations of Belarus express their condolences to the brotherly Russian people in connection with the heinous terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, BELTA reports.

Minister of Industry Alexander Rogozhnik, on behalf of the department and himself, expressed sincere condolences to the brotherly people of Russia in connection with the incident at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. "We are deeply shocked by the terrible tragedy that took numerous lives of defenseless people. We strongly condemn the monstrous act of aggression, the murder of civilians," the Minister said.

The tragedy is a heavy blow not only for the Russian, but also for the brotherly Belarusian people, noted the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. "We deeply empathize and express words of support to the families and friends of the victims. We wish speedy recovery and restoration to all the victims," the ministry emphasized.