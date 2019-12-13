3.42 RUB
Belarus expresses condolences in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow Region
Ministries, departments and organizations of Belarus express their condolences to the brotherly Russian people in connection with the heinous terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, BELTA reports.
Minister of Industry Alexander Rogozhnik, on behalf of the department and himself, expressed sincere condolences to the brotherly people of Russia in connection with the incident at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. "We are deeply shocked by the terrible tragedy that took numerous lives of defenseless people. We strongly condemn the monstrous act of aggression, the murder of civilians," the Minister said.
The tragedy is a heavy blow not only for the Russian, but also for the brotherly Belarusian people, noted the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. "We deeply empathize and express words of support to the families and friends of the victims. We wish speedy recovery and restoration to all the victims," the ministry emphasized.
"Our mind and hearts strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, we pray for the speedy recovery of all victims. We are confident that those responsible for this tragedy will receive the punishment they deserve," said Elena Morgunova, First Deputy Chairman of Gosstandart, Chairman of the Board of the United Organization of Gosstandart PA "BSJ", on behalf of the agency. - We stand in solidarity with our fraternal people and call on all mankind to turn to peace and goodness, respect and respect for our fellow human beings.
