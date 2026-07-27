Belarusian Ambassador names key cooperation projects with Zimbabwe

The annual seminar for heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices of our country has opened in Minsk. The week will be a time of intensive work for more than 50 diplomats.

The program includes business meetings with senior representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the heads of key government organizations.

Yuri Nikolaychik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Zimbabwe:

"Belarus and Zimbabwe have a strategic partnership. Our countries have no disagreements on key issues on the multilateral agenda. Trade and economic cooperation is actively developing. Key projects are being implemented in the areas of agricultural mechanization and education. We are training personnel for the Zimbabwean economy in various specialties, including technical and medical."

Belarusian diplomats will participate in the "Best Exporter 2025" competition. Following the seminar, the minister will hold a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions abroad to review the performance of their missions, including the effectiveness of foreign policy and foreign economic initiatives, interactions with partners, and their contribution to export promotion.