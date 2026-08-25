Belarusian-Chinese Exercises Swift Eagle 2026 Draw to a Close

The final practical stage took place at the Belarusian-Chinese tactical exercises Swift Eagle 2026. The maneuvers that have been conducted in China for nearly two weeks are now drawing to a close.

Airborne units from both countries practiced helicopter landings (both parachute and non-parachute) and assault operations using mountaineering equipment.

The exercise concluded with an assault on a city block. The servicemen destroyed a simulated terrorist group and captured its leader.

"Although our stay with the Belarusian servicemen was brief, our personal meetings and mutual training not only led to mutual progress but also laid the foundation for a lasting friendship," a representative of the Chinese military contingent note.

"During these joint exercises, both sides significantly honed their tactical coordination and teamwork, testing and improving their joint counter-terrorism and emergency response capabilities. The exercises also allowed them to gain valuable experience, laying a solid foundation for future joint missions," a unit commander from the People's Liberation Army of China said.

The goal of the exercises for Belarusian and Chinese military personnel is to practice joint counter-terrorism operations, refine their reconnaissance skills, seize and hold positions, clear territory, and organize defenses. In addition to enhancing the combat readiness of units, this also deepens practical cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.