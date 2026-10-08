Belarusian Citizen Seriously Injured at Drone Attack in Bryansk Region

On October 8, a Belarusian citizen sustained severe injuries in Russia's Bryansk region following a drone attack on a truck with Belarusian registration plates. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ruslan Varankou announced.

According to him, the severity of the injuries necessitated surgery, including the amputation of limbs. "The victim is currently in the intensive care unit in extremely critical but stable condition. She has been placed on a ventilator. She is receiving full medical care," the press secretary reported.

He noted that diplomats from the Belarusian Embassy in Russia and the embassy's branch in Smolensk are providing the necessary assistance and maintaining contact with local authorities and the medical facility.

"We regret to state that such tragic incidents continue to occur. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry had previously warned of the heightened danger and advised citizens to refrain from traveling to this area. However, these warnings did not have the desired effect. Today's incident confirms the relevance of that recommendation," Ruslan Varankou has pointed out.

He emphasized that the drone attack was an inhumane act. In the view of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, it represents an attempt to escalate the situation in the region and is part of a coordinated effort aimed at dragging Belarus into the conflict.