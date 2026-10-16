Belarusian Companies to Showcase New Products at Import Expo in China

Belarus is preparing to present a national exposition at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The event begins on November 5 and will, as is tradition, bring together companies from across the globe. Belarusian manufacturers will showcase new food industry products, scientific and technical developments, industrial prototypes, and comprehensive solutions.

According to the latest information, participants include companies under the Belarusian Ministry of Industry. Visitors to the expo will be able to view a model of a Belarusian passenger car manufacturing plant—complete with a virtual tour of the production workshops and an interactive feature that allows users to assemble their own electric car.