Belarusian draughts players brought home a slew of medals from the World Championship, hosted by Turkey. The country's main team won six medals, five of them gold. The youth and junior teams brought home 17 medals, seven of them gold.

But this success is hardly a fluke – we have strong traditions in this sport: in 1992, it was the draughts players who won the country's first significant trophy, the World Draughts Olympiad Winners' Cup.

Vladimir Chaikovsky, two-time silver medalist at the World Youth Draughts 100 Championship - 2026 (U-17):

"The competition was fierce, with many players from different countries. We would like to thank the coaches: Sergei Vladimirovich Sadovsky, Alexander Markin, and Georgy Vyderko. My parents were delighted."

The Belarusians' next competition will be the World Cup Final, which will be held in early December in St. Petersburg.