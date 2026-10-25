Belarusian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Postpone Travel to Six European Countries Important

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has noted a deterioration in the security situation in several European countries and has issued recommendations for citizens, the Ministry’s press service reported.

"According to information received, a sharp complication of the internal political situation has been observed in a number of European countries—including some European Union member states—characterized by mass protests, the involvement of radical elements, reports of disproportionate use of force by law enforcement agencies, and arbitrary detentions," the Foreign Ministry stated.