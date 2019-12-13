3.42 RUB
Belavia to fly to India twice a week
There will be more opportunities to fly to India from Minsk. From April 16, the schedule will be supplemented by one more flight. The cost of tickets starts from €489 round-trip.
The new flight from the Belarusian capital is scheduled for Tuesdays, while the return flight from India - on Wednesday.
