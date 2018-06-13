3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian humanitarian mission in Ukraine continues
Today the caravan is going to Kharkov, where the cargo will be divided for Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Yesterday part of the humanitarian aid was delivered to the warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. It will be packed as food kits for almost 2,5 thousand people. This assistance will be delivered to the territories beyond the control of the Ukrainian side and distributed to the local population.
Belarusian rescuers will bring sets of student furniture, document cabinets and refrigerators to the east of Ukraine.
The whole 80-ton cargo has been agreed on with the Ukrainian side and meets the requirements of international legislation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All