Belarusian humanitarian mission in Ukraine continues

Today the caravan is going to Kharkov, where the cargo will be divided for Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Yesterday part of the humanitarian aid was delivered to the warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. It will be packed as food kits for almost 2,5 thousand people. This assistance will be delivered to the territories beyond the control of the Ukrainian side and distributed to the local population.