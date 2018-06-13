PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian humanitarian mission in Ukraine continues

Today the caravan is going to Kharkov, where the cargo will be divided for Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Yesterday part of the humanitarian aid was delivered to the warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. It will be packed as food kits for almost 2,5 thousand people. This assistance will be delivered to the territories beyond the control of the Ukrainian side and distributed to the local population.

Belarusian rescuers will bring sets of student furniture, document cabinets and refrigerators to the east of Ukraine.

The whole 80-ton cargo has been agreed on with the Ukrainian side and meets the requirements of international legislation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All