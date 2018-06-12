Belarusian humanitarian aid delivered to Kiev

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed its gratitude to Minsk for this mission. A year ago the aid intended for the Donbass was unloaded in Kiev. This time, there are three destinations for the cargo.

The weight of the humanitarian cargo is about 80 tons. Now the food is shipped to the warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. The second part of the cargo - student furniture, cabinets, refrigerators - will be delivered by our rescuers to Donetsk and Lugansk regions.