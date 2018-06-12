3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian humanitarian aid delivered to Kiev
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed its gratitude to Minsk for this mission. A year ago the aid intended for the Donbass was unloaded in Kiev. This time, there are three destinations for the cargo.
The weight of the humanitarian cargo is about 80 tons. Now the food is shipped to the warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. The second part of the cargo - student furniture, cabinets, refrigerators - will be delivered by our rescuers to Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All