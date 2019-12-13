Belarusian rescue mission in Turkey: ZUBR rescue squad ready to work 24/7

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 19,000, more than 70,000 people were injured. The Belarusian rescue mission continues its work at the site of the tragedy. Our ZUBR team has been replenished with people, equipment and special tools. Belarusians are ready to work around the clock.

The replenishment of the Belarusian camp took place this morning. 32 members of the special detachment ZUBR have brought two more cars, additional modules, search dogs, and the most important thing - the missing special tools for the rescue and search operations.

The road to the work site today turned out to be faster. Traffic was no longer as heavy, and there were far more special vehicles than ordinary vehicles on the road.

When Belarusian rescuers dismantle collapsed homes, the people who lived there are watching from the outside. They lost their shelter, but because they were not at home during the earthquake, they were able to escape.